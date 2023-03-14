'Crisis mode': 50 dogs sick at Pennsylvania animal shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania animal shelter says it is in "crisis mode" after 50 of its dog got sick.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Speranza Animal Rescue in Mechanicsburg says all 50 of its dogs have what veterinarians believe is "canine influenza." The shelter said most of the sick dogs won't eat and three have been hospitalized.

🚨 We are in CRISIS MODE HERE 🚨 Our dogs are sick. Every single one of them here on the property- that’s all 50 dogs... Posted by Speranza Animal Rescue on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

"Whatever it is it's BAD. Like really bad. Seeing these dogs declining in front of our eyes is absolutely heartbreaking for us," the Facebook post said.

The shelter added the dogs are being treated with antibiotics for kennel cough but "are continuing to worsen. So, the treatment plan has changed. Sub Q fluids and Cerenia. We are treating some of the dogs here but some need more intense treatment."

"Keep our babies in your thoughts and send good vibes their way," the shelter said in a second Facebook post Tuesday.