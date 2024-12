Abandoned dog found in porta-potty in California Borough

CALIFORNIA BOROUGH (KDKA) - A dog was found abandoned in a porta-potty in California Borough.

Police are looking for help finding the person who abandoned this dog in Washington County. It was found on Christmas Day in Rotary Park.

If you have any information about this dog or may know who dropped this puppy off, police ask you to give them a call.