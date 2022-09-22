Watch CBS News
Dog lost for over three months found safe and returned to owner on owner's birthday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Zeus had been missing for three months after jumping out of a car and running off. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, earlier this summer Zeus, its owner, and his kids were driving across the Homestead Bridge when one of the children opened a window, which caused Zeus to jump out and run away. 

Then, on Wednesday, Animal Care and Control received a call of a lost dog. 

"We got a call for a dog found and when we arrived and scanned the dog, which had a microchip, we were able to contact the owners," said Animal Control Officer Jeff Ley. "We returned the dog and found out today is the owner's birthday!"

Zeus was scanned, checked out, and returned to his owner Mr. Boyd safe and sound. 

Talk about a happy birthday. 

First published on September 22, 2022 / 6:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

