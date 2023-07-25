Dog injured after Kittanning animal shelter floods

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) - A dog was injured Tuesday when an animal shelter in Kittanning was consumed by flash flooding.

The damage occurred at Orphans of the Storm along Route 85.

Animals had to be evacuated, and right now, staff and volunteers are working to clean up the mess.

KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

"Heartwrenching. To think that you're put in charge of caring for a living being, and you weren't here to help it," Beth Ann Galbraith said. "And you know that what we need to make sure that this doesn't happen again is so close to coming to reality."

The shelter, which serves Armstrong County, is asking for donations so they can move to a new building out of a floodplain.