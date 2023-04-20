Police: Pair kicked out of Greensburg house left dog, injured cats behind

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man and woman are wanted on aggravated animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog and two severely injured cats in a Greensburg house after they were kicked out.

Police said they were called to a home on Wood Street on March 29 after the landlord found the injured and abandoned animals inside. Officials said Anthony Atkins and Danielle Toporzycki were kicked out of the house for illegally staying there.

According to police, the pair packed up the apartment and left for Shippensburg, leaving the animals.

Police said the dog was found in the basement in a crate that was too small, and two of the cats had head injuries. One of the cat's legs was broken so badly it had to be amputated, police said.

When officials contacted them, Atkins blamed the cats' injuries on the dog and Toporzycki denied knowing anything about the animals' conditions.

Officials said both the cats are still requiring veterinary care and can't walk, stand, drink or eat without having balance issues because of their head trauma. Police said two vets examined the cats and said their injuries weren't consistent with a dog attack.

In addition to aggravated cruelty to animals, Atkins and Toporzycki are charged with conspiracy, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.