Dog left in hot car at Frazer Township Walmart, owner charged

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A person has been charged with animal neglect after police said a dog was left in a hot car on a 90-degree day.

Frazer Township police said officers found a small dog inside a car with the windows open only a couple inches after they were called to Walmart Thursday afternoon. 

Police said the owner had been in the store for over an hour before officers had been dispatched. 

The dog was removed from the car and taken back to the police station, officers said. 

The owner was charged with neglect of an animal, and police warned they'll be "heavily enforcing" the law and charging anyone else who commits the same crime.

On Thursday, June 16th at approximately 1:30 PM Frazer Township Police we’re dispatched to the Walmart for a report of a...

Posted by Frazer Township Police Department on Friday, June 17, 2022

First published on June 17, 2022 / 3:28 PM

