Dog attacks 6-year-old Ohio boy who had handcuffs on his feet and hands, officials say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 6-year-old boy in Ohio who was attacked by a dog over the weekend was bound in handcuffs, officials said.

Investigators in Savannah said the boy had handcuffs on his feet and hands when he was attacked by a pit bull on Saturday, according to a news release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. The news release said the dog bit the boy on the neck and ear around 5 p.m. on Chapel Street. He was seriously injured.

The boy's mother and the man who owned the dog were arrested on Monday, according to the news release. A third man, reportedly the mother's boyfriend, was also taken into custody. It is not clear if any of them have been charged as of Wednesday.

The dog was taken into custody to be "housed as a vicious dog," officials said.

"The investigation will continue, and the case will be forwarded to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office," the news release said.

Police did not release any more details, including why the boy was bound in handcuffs.