Woman's dog attacked by another dog in Pittsburgh's Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was left with a mounting vet bill after her dog was attacked in Pittsburgh's Market Square.

Jennifer Booth sat down exclusively with KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah four weeks after the incident. She said she was out for a walk with Meatball when another dog charged at him.

"He didn't have control of his dog. His leash was actually under his foot and before I knew it, his dog lashed out at Meatball and attacked him and I was able to pull him kind of by his harness on one end and the dog grabbed his whole left side."

It happened at on May 21 just before 8 p.m. Meatball spent 14 hours at the emergency vet overnight and has been on meds.

Booth thought they could put this behind them when his stitches were removed last week, but the journey to recovery is far from over.

"He may be going into a physical therapy treatment or even like a water treatment to get his muscle back on his left side cause he's not able to put any weight on it," Booth said.

She's left with a mounting vet bill. The owner of the other dog is free from any financial responsibility.

"The officer said, they said he had been given warnings prior to this event and they had told him not to come back to Market Square," Booth explained.

Pittsburgh police said Animal Care and Control officers issued two citations to him: no proof of current rabies vaccination or a city license.

Booth said she's seen him several times since the incident with this dog and another.

"It scares me not only because I live Downtown, but there's lots of pets in the area, there's lots of children in the area. It scares me. It scares me for the safety of everyone around me," she said.