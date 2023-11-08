Dog adopted from Pennsylvania shelter after 7 years

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A dog who waited seven years at a Pennsylvania shelter finally found her forever home during an "extremely special adoption" that was "meant to be."

The Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg shared the story of Ella on its Facebook page with a warning: you may need to grab a tissue.

"Last week, our shelter manager opened her e-mail to a message we've been hoping we'd get to see day after day over the last SEVEN years. The subject line: Interested in adopting Ella," the nonprofit said.

After an appointment was scheduled, a woman named Kaitlyn came to the shelter, saying her dog Jo died a few months ago and she was ready to get a new dog.

"When Ella first saw Kaitlyn, we think she already knew, that this is MY person. Ella is a dog that has fear aggression and needs multiple visits for her to get comfortable with you- Not with Kaitlyn, it's like Ella picked HER. She immediately walked over to Kaitlyn with no hesitation, allowing her to give Ella scratches and pets right away," Animal Resource Center said.

During the end of the showing, staff said they noticed Kaitlyn was getting teary-eyed and kept looking down at Ella's neck. She pulled out a picture of her dog Jo wearing a bandana and said, "This bandana that Ella is wearing, it's Jo's. I donated them all here when he passed."

"Tears now filling staff's eyes as well- out of the 20 dogs in our shelter right now, this bandana. This specific bandana. Jo's bandana. It was on Ella. Kaitlyn said it best by saying 'I like to think of it as Jo's stamp of approval" knowing it was meant to be,'" the rescue said.

Every morning, the group said Ella would pop up off her bed and greet workers at the door of her kennel right away. And while they'll miss that now, they can reflect on the happy moments with Ella by knowing she finally got what she deserved: the perfect, loving home.