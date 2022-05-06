Watch CBS News
Documentary highlighting Tree of Life synagogue shooting debuts at local film festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A documentary highlighting the lives intertwined following the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue has made its world premiere at a local film festival.

The screening took place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the AMC theatre at the Waterfront.

The film's director, Patrice O'Neill says it's a story of hope, inspiration, and courage of Pittsburgh standing together against anti-Semitism.

O'Neill says there are plans to have the documentary showing in Pittsburgh with multiple screenings soon. 

First published on May 6, 2022 / 2:33 AM

