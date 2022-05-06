Documentary highlighting Tree of Life synagogue shooting debuts at local film festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A documentary highlighting the lives intertwined following the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue has made its world premiere at a local film festival.
The screening took place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the AMC theatre at the Waterfront.
The film's director, Patrice O'Neill says it's a story of hope, inspiration, and courage of Pittsburgh standing together against anti-Semitism.
O'Neill says there are plans to have the documentary showing in Pittsburgh with multiple screenings soon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.