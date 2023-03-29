Women's History Month: 2 doctors working to provide everyone with optimal treatment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh doctors are working to providing everyone with optimal treatment.

"Equality doesn't equal equity. And really equity is specifically giving patients and people what they need so they can achieve their best health," said Dr. Tracey Cont. "We all have a part."

Conti is doing her part as the UPMC and University of Pittsburgh Family Medicine chair. And so is Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew. She is Allegheny Health Network's senior vice president and chief clinical diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Both have spent more than 20 years in the medical field, striving to make a difference. They focus on giving women and underserved populations the best care to create a strong community,

"We have not paid attention to women as we should," Larkins-Pettigrew said. "We haven't addressed them in research. We haven't addressed them in educating our future leaders about their special needs."

These doctors said that treatment has improved in recent years but more needs to be done, including prioritizing reproductive health, heart disease and dementia among women.

"It's the social determinants of health that impact that health outcome," Conti said. "So when there is lack of available nutritious foods or places to exercise or economic stability in the home, even housing, that all impacts health."

As well as having a diverse workforce.

"We know that when there are more women in the field of medicine then more attention gets paid to women, and then there is more access to them in research studies or specifically to recruit them," Conti said.

Also, access to care and creating an effective patient-physician relationship.

"That we're making sure we're partners with you, that' we're listening to you, that we hear the voices of the communities and making sure we're reaching into the communities versus them reaching to us all the time," Larkins-Pettigrew said.

Both hope their respective programs will help close the equity gap.

"We're investing in women," Larkins-Pettigrew said. "We're really making sure we're covering their whole lifespan. We're looking at other things like work-life balance, how we're really taking care of them in a behavioral health and mental health space."

In 2022, AHN launched First Steps and Beyond to reduce Black infant mortality rates, which also decreases maternal deaths. UPMC opened the Matilda Theiss Health Center in the Hill District to create a one-stop shop for medical needs. And the UPMC Health Plan Neighborhood Center in East Liberty offers various health resources and child care.

These doctors believe the progress will continue as long as the community embraces equity.

"We're really thinking about women as leaders in this country," Larkins-Pettigrew said. "We have plenty examples of women who are phenomenal. We need to listen to women."

"It's not just about opening the door, but keeping that door open and pulling people through," Conti said.

These doctors say it is a community effort and everyone will benefit. And more services are on the way. This July, UPMC will open a family medicine clinic in Shadyside.