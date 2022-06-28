Doctor faces more sex charges after 13 new accusers come forward

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A doctor with offices in Butler and Armstong counties is facing more sex charges after a hearing Tuesday.

Dr. Matthew Sabo was arrested in Januay after a patient told state police Sabo had inappropriately touched her several times during routine podiatry exams.

Sabo and his attorney learned 13 more accusers have come forward, leading to a number of counts of sexual extortion and indecent assault.

Sabo continues to deny the allegations.

"I want to be very clear. We are going to spend whatever amount of resources it takes to exonerate this great doctor. He is one of the most beloved doctors in this county as well as other counties," said his attorney, Phil DiLucente.

Sabo's next court date is scheduled for September and DiLucente said it could be a two-day hearing given the number of accusers.