South Side restaurant, Squirrel Hill grocery store hit with consumer alerts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department slapped a restaurant and grocery store with consumer alerts.

The Health Department issued the consumer alerts after inspections on Wednesday at Dive Bar & Grille on East Carson Street on the South Side and Murray Avenue Kosher in Squirrel Hill.

At the Dive Bar & Grille, an inspector found food like buttermilk, cooked peppers and fresh mozzarella not stored at low enough temperatures. There were also several areas that needed to be cleaned, according to the inspection report.

At Murray Avenue Kosher, an inspector found multiple violations, including water dripping and leaking onto food-contact surfaces and dry storage items. There were also dead rodents and droppings throughout the facility, the report said. The inspector found chewed and gnawed products in the basement storage area, including a half-eaten chocolate bar.

Whenever the consumer alerts are removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.