District justice on South Side calls for 'crime state of emergency'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — District Justice Eugene Ricciardi said he's seen enough of the gun violence and lewd behavior on the South Side and is calling for the declaration of a "crime state of emergency."

The city has stepped up efforts to rein in the violence, but Ricciardi says new, more aggressive measures are needed.

Another night, another round of gunfire on the South Side. This time hitting a dog grooming business on 18th Street. It was the third incident of gunplay outside of a local bar in the past two weeks.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"You can see three bullet holes in this establishment. And they have it on film," Ricciardi said.

Ricciardi wants aggressive enforcement where other measures have fallen short. He wants full military-level deployment of city, county and state police with special powers to control crowds and close problem bars.

He wants the staggered, early closings of all bars, with food businesses closing at 2 a.m., drug- and ammo-sniffing dogs, plus more vigorous action to arrest those carrying illegal guns.

"If things continue to go down this path, we may need to stop and frisk here in the city of Pittsburgh," Ricciardi said.

As the district justice on the South Side, Ricciardi does not have the power to declare an emergency and is asking Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala and Mayor Ed Gainey to do so.

He is holding those accused of violent crimes for trial and is asking common pleas judges to throw the book at them.

"Violent criminals, harsh sentences. Zero tolerance," Ricciardi said.

He is particularly incensed about a now-viral video of a woman being sexually assaulted in the rooftop pool of Skybar two nights ago. In a statement, the bar owners say they are "repulsed" by the incident and have shut down until further notice, saying:

"The climate for operating a business on the South Side has regressed to the point of being unstable and has led to a customer base that is problematic."

The Gainey administration said it is already bringing in additional resources and making a dent in crime.

"While we are thankful that Judge Ricciardi is looking for ways to support our work to make the South Side safe for residents, businesses and visitors, we are not and do not plan to issue of 'state of emergency.' We are fully committed to keeping everyone on the South Side safe and continue our work in making all of Pittsburgh the safest city in America," Gainey said in a statement to KDKA-TV.