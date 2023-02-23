Dispute inside Monroeville Red Roof Inn room leads to shots fired

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A shooting on Wednesday night at the Red Roof Inn left one person in the hospital in critical condition and multiple people arrested.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A dispute between two people led to shots being fired early on Thursday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Monroeville. Shots were heard around 1:30 a.m. from room 327.

Monroeville police said just after the 911 call came in, officers arrived at the scene and found several people in the room and two men who had opened fire on one another.

Both were treated for their wounds and at least one of them was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Multiple arrests were made in connection with the case and while a motive or even the cause of the fight is not yet known, Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said that drugs may be a factor, seeing as they were found in the room.

Police are still investigating and charges are expected to be filed later Thursday.