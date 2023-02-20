Watch CBS News
Figurine toys recalled due to possible choking hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A recall has been issued for toys that could pose a choking hazard for young children.

Kids Preferred is recalling its "My First" Disney figurines.

More than 16,000 Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear and Stich dolls are being pulled from shelves.

disney-my-first-figurines-recall.png
(Source: CPSC)

 
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the arms of legs of the toys can detach, creating a choking hazard for children.

You can return the toy to Kids Preferred for a refund.

Click here for more information from the CPSC. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

