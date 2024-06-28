Here's where Pittsburgh ranks on the list of "dirtiest cities in America"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The "dirtiest cities in America" have been revealed, and the report looked at Pittsburgh's conditions.

LawnStarter released its "2024's Dirties Cities in America", ranking 303 of the biggest U.S. cities based on four categories. The report looked at "air pollution, water quality, waste management, and resident dissatisfaction levels in each city, among 21 total metrics," before ranking each city according to "pollution," "living conditions," "infrastructure" and "resident dissatisfaction."

How dirty is Pittsburgh?

Pittsburgh came in at No. 84 with an overall score of 37.49. Pittsburgh was No. 72 in "living conditions," No. 80 in "pollution," No. 84 in "resident dissatisfaction" and No. 243 in "infrastructure."

Dirty cities in Pennsylvania

Reading in Berks County was the third-ranked city on the list, according to LawnStarter. Allentown in Lehigh County came in at No. 54, while Philadelphia is No. 102.

2024's dirtiest city in America, according to LawnStarter

San Bernardino in California topped the list, followed by Detroit, Michigan.

"With such varied factors contributing to pollution, there isn't one solution for cleaning up America's dirtiest cities," LawnStarter said. "However, there are small steps that can be taken by individuals looking to make their home and neighborhood cleaner and greener."