Dirt bike rider critically injured in Saxonburg Boulevard crash

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A dirt bike rider was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash along Saxonburg Boulevard on Monday night.

Allegheny County Police say that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. and the dirt bike was hit by another vehicle.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the rider of the dirt bike in critical condition. He was flown to a nearby hospital by medical helicopter.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash took off from the scene.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit are handling the investigation into the crash and say that early information appears to show that both the dirt bike rider and the other driver were both driving in the same direction when the crash took place.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.