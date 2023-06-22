DiPietro's Ristorante in North Hills changing ownership

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) -- After 45 years in the North Hills, DiPietro's Ristorante is getting new owners.

In a Facebook post, they say the family is stepping away from the business and selling it to another North Hills family.

"You've trusted us to serve you and help you and your families create memories. In return, you've made it possible for our family to achieve the American Dream," the Facebook post read.

"We will be forever grateful for that, especially the outpouring of love you've shown us since our co-founder/husband/father Pietro passed away in November 2022."

They said much about the business will stay the same, although there will be some changes and eventually an expanded menu that will include the return of pasta dishes.

"They are local residents and they are committed to this community, just like we were when we opened our doors in 1979. We hope you will join us in supporting them as they chase their American Dream," the Facebook post said.

"From our family to yours, grazie, grazie, grazie!"

In the meantime, the restaurant is closed for renovations.