Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merger of two Beaver County parishes

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Two parishes are set to merge at the start of the new year in Beaver County.

The new Saint Augustine Parish will be made up of the Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and the Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls, Chippewa, and Darlington areas.

It's set to happen on January 2.

Bishop David Zubik said the merger comes after extensive consultation with parishioners.

They also said parishes prioritize resources for missions instead of maintenance costs.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 7:53 AM

