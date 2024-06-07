Therapy dogs strut on the runaway for Greensburg nonprofit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a red carpet, there's a runway and there are hundreds of fans, but it's no catwalk. The second annual Dinner with the Therapy Dogs featured fashionable fur-babies dressed in their best summer styles.

The gala raises money for the nonprofit The Top Dog Therapy Team from Greensburg. It was held at Stratigos Banquet Center and KDKA-TV got a peek behind the curtain during dress rehearsal.

"Ten (dogs) walk the red carpet to a song that best defines their personality and we have another ten that work our patio and VIP areas. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. And a good portion of this fundraiser helps support us buying a new piece of property in the future," said founder and president Rodney Little.

Established in 2015, the team is dedicated to improving the lives of people through the healing power of animals. The specially-trained dogs and their handlers visit hospitals, schools, bereavement gatherings, recovery centers and crisis response situations, all free of charge.

The teams pay regular visits to the Conemaugh Cancer Care Center.

"So typically the dog walks in, and their handlers are special too," said Jamie Mack, who works as a social worker at the hospital. "You see an automatic brightening of smiles and just that calming effect the dogs have."

The dogs performed in front of a sold-out audience.