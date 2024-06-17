Pittsburgh restaurant named in Yelp's top 100 sushi spots

Climate Watch: Sushi's role in the sustainable food movement Climate Watch: Sushi's role in the sustainable food movement 04:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh restaurant was named one of the best sushi restaurants in the United States by Yelp reviewers.

Diners 2+1 on Murray Avenue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood made the list. The sushi restaurant came in at No. 97 in Yelp's "Top 100 Sushi Spots 2024." It was one of four restaurants in Pennsylvania that made the cut. Sapporo in Waynesboro and Hikari Sushi and Koto Sushi in Philadelphia also made the top 100.

According to Yelp, "sushi is one of the top-growing US dining categories." Yelp said it sorted businesses in its sushi category and ranked them according to "the total volume and ratings of reviews," among others. It added that all the sushi spots in the top 100 were marked open and had a passing health score as of April 4, 2024.

The top spot went to Kauai Sushi Station in Hawaii. Two sushi spots in California rounded out the top 3.

Yelp said if your favorite spot did not make the top 100, leave a review the next time you go.

"Remember, we only know how good a spot is if you take the time to review it. So share your thoughts on Yelp, and maybe your favorites will be on next year's list," Yelp said.