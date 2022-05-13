Dilon Bartifay sentenced to life in prison for killing Gregory Blair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A convicted killer will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to a report.

The Trib reported Friday that Dilon Bartifay was sentenced for the charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Gregory Blair.

Bartifay was convicted in February of the 2019 deadly shooting of Blair, the father of former Pitt basketball star Dejuan Blair.

Investigators said Bartifay and Blair got into an argument on Center Street in Wilkinsburg. Bartifay then shot Blair and walked away. Blair died later at a hospital.

Blair was 46 when he died. His son starred at Schenley High School and the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the NBA's San Antonio Spurs in 2009. He played seven seasons in the NBA.