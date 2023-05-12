Digital Bridges Pittsburgh launches leadership program for teens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When young minds open the doors of the Hazelwood branch of the Carnegie Library, the barriers come down and the collective confidence goes up.

Digital Bridges Pittsburgh launched an eight-week leadership program for teen girls. The program has been so effective that the boys wanted to join.

The non-profit organization teams up with other community organizations to inspire and empower local youth to become the CEOs of their own lives.

Connie Capiotis is the founder of Digital Bridges Pittsburgh.

"Our goal is to give these kids an outlet," Capiotis said. "A safe space to come and be themselves and they can learn things about potential career paths like entrepreneurship and how they can accomplish anything they want."

The program is free and now open to both boys and girls.

"They want to own their own businesses. They want to be their own bosses. They are so enthusiastic about learning this and taking their futures into their own hands. It inspires me every single day," said Capiotis.