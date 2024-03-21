Detroit Lions release cornerback Cam Sutton after Florida sheriff's office issues arrest warrant for domestic battery

Detroit Lions release cornerback Cam Sutton Detroit Lions release cornerback Cam Sutton 00:21

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Cam Sutton, the organization announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a wanted poster for the 29-year-old, saying he was wanted in Florida on a domestic battery by strangulation charge.

The sheriff's office says Sutton might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate of FL-AZ33QB.

Sutton appeared in 17 games for the Lions last season and tallied 61 total tackles, one interception and six pass deflections. Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions in March 2023.

The eight-year pro spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before arriving in Detroit.