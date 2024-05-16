Detours, reroutes, and construction - major roadway in Pittsburgh to close this weekend

Blvd. of the Allies ramps to close this weekend

Blvd. of the Allies ramps to close this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Road construction season means another weekend of closures and detours. One of those projects kicks into shutdown mode Thursday night - access to Oakland from the Parkway East and the Boulevard of the Allies.

It all gets rolling Thursday night with the closure of the ramp from the outbound Parkway East up onto Forbes Avenue. That will close at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, at the same time, the southbound lane of the Boulevard of the Allies and the ramp to Forbes Avenue will close.

Both of those ramps will reopen in time for the morning rush hour on Friday but that will only be a temporary reprieve because they will shut down again at 9 p.m. and remain closed around the clock over the weekend.

Also impacted this weekend is the outbound Parkway East which will be reduced to a single lane from the Grant Street on-ramp to the ramp to Forbes Avenue.

Just like the work on the ramps, the outbound Parkway East will fully reopen by the morning rush hour on Monday.

The detour to get around to Oakland during the construction closures is to continue east on the Parkway through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and flip around at Swissvale back through the tunnel, and onto the Bates Street exit.

Alternatively, you can exit before the tunnel to stay to the right onto Beechwood Boulevard and turn right onto the Squirrel Hill entrance ramp and back to Bates Street.