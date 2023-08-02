Detective with Allegheny County DA's office faces drug delivery charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A narcotics detective in the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is facing charges.

Raymond Bonacci is facing two felony drug delivery charges. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper interviewed Bonacci and his wife at their Murrysville home, and an investigation found Bonacci provided a juvenile with Adderall and injected him with testosterone during football season in October 2019.

The complaint says the trooper asked Bonacci if the incident was true.

"The defendant stated that this was true and that he did commit the acts in question," the document says.

Once the complaint was filed, according to the district attorney's office, Bonacci was suspended with pay, and after 17 years working as a detective he retired.

Bonacci's attorney, Michael DeRiso, defended his client.

"The whole case is problematic because they charged a decorated officer, a detective, with a drug delivery charge predicated on an interview with his son who was in the state police academy," he said.

DeRiso believes the charges are weak.

"Nothing has been recovered," the attorney said. "I'm not quite sure what they are hoping to get from this, but I think there are serious problems in the case."

Bonacci, who was with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Narcotics Enforcement Team, is back in court in September. He is out on bond.