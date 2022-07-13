Westmoreland County parents accused of beating 9-year-old daughter

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A local mother is accused of savagely beating her 9-year-old daughter just two months after the girl's father was arrested on charges he too viciously beat the girl.

Police say the girl was beaten so badly, she needed medical attention.

The alleged abuse happened at the family's home in Torrance, in Derry Township.

According to the criminal complaint, both the child's mother and father attacked the child for accidentally knocking something over.

John Hewitt has lived on Torrance Road for 36 years. He knows and has seen a lot, including the alleged behavior of Aaliyah Barnhart and Jordache Larrabee, who live just down the street.

"After being around them I find it not surprising," Hewitt said.

Larrabee was arrested on May 11 for allegedly beating his 9-year-old daughter with a paddle so brutally that the little girl needed medical attention for her injuries. Wednesday, after further investigation, state troopers arrested Barnhart for doing the same thing.

According to the criminal complaint, before Larrabee hit the girl, Barnhart allegedly attacked her after she accused the child of knocking over a bottle of motor oil.

According to court records, Barnhart also allegedly told her other children not to talk to county CYS officials or investigators about anything. John Hewitt, who has lived on Torrance Road for 36 years, says CYS and police are common sights at the suspects' home.

The child is recovering from her injuries and is going to be ok.

Barnhart is free on a $20,000 bond. Larrabee is also free tonight on $5,000 dollars bond. Both face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a child under the age of 13.