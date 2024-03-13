Former Steelers fullback Derek Watt announces retirement via social media

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - ...and then there was one Watt left.

On Tuesday, former Steeler and brother of edge rusher TJ Watt, Derek Watt announced his retirement on social media, penning a "Dear Football" letter.

"To JJ & TJ," the letter read. "From playing in the backyard to sharing a field in the NFL, this journey together has been absolutely incredible. They say if you want to be great, then you should surround yourself with greatness. You both have pushed me to be the best that I could be and it's been so special to see all the hard work that we put in and sacrifices that we made pay off!"

Derek spent three years with the Steelers from 2020 until 2022 and played 46 games, starting in seven games. Across that time, he had one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown, nine first downs, 26 receiving yards, and 22 rushing yards.

"I can't thank the Spanos family and the Rooney family enough for the opportunities that you provided me with," he wrote. "It was an honor to be a part of and represent two great organizations."

Watt was drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft in the 6th round by the then-San Diego Chargers, 198th overall.

Just like his brothers TJ and JJ, Watt also played his college ball at Wisconsin.