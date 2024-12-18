Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for attempting to murder ex-girlfriend taken into custody in McKeesport

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of a man wanted for attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend. 

Deondrae Huff, a 19-year-old from Duquesne, has been wanted since November 20 after he skipped out on a court appearance in Beaver County where he was to be sentenced. 

Hopewell Township Police charged Huff with attempted homicide after he fired shots at a car that had his ex-girlfriend inside. 

She was not injured when he fired at the car. 

His ex-girlfriend then filed for protection from abuse against Huff and sheriff's deputies began the search for Huff, which an investigation revealed he would frequently travel between the Mon Valley and Beaver County. 

On Tuesday morning, they learned that Huff was inside a home on Lee Street in McKeesport. 

When they went to the home that night, they noticed people inside and after announcing their presence, they saw Huff attempting to escape out a back door. 

He was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.