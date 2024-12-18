Man wanted for attempting to murder ex-girlfriend taken into custody in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of a man wanted for attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Deondrae Huff, a 19-year-old from Duquesne, has been wanted since November 20 after he skipped out on a court appearance in Beaver County where he was to be sentenced.

Hopewell Township Police charged Huff with attempted homicide after he fired shots at a car that had his ex-girlfriend inside.

She was not injured when he fired at the car.

His ex-girlfriend then filed for protection from abuse against Huff and sheriff's deputies began the search for Huff, which an investigation revealed he would frequently travel between the Mon Valley and Beaver County.

On Tuesday morning, they learned that Huff was inside a home on Lee Street in McKeesport.

When they went to the home that night, they noticed people inside and after announcing their presence, they saw Huff attempting to escape out a back door.

He was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.