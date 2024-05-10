Demolition of the old Fort Pitt Brewery to begin in June

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - The demolition of the old Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette is set to begin next month.

Westmoreland County leaders shared details about it during a public meeting on Thursday night.

They said the property has been tested for asbestos and now is cleared for demolition. There is also about 3 million gallons of water in the basement, but testing showed it does not pose harm.

Once demolition begins, people nearby may see minor disruptions once the building starts to come down.

"There will be vibrations, yes, you will hear things, yes there's going to be loud noises," said one speaker. "None of it is going to be enough to keep us from doing the project. We've been communicating with all the neighboring properties about what to expect in the coming months."

The demolition is expected to be finished by the end of the year.