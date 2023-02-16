Watch CBS News
Demolition crews begin work at Elizabeth Forward High School after fire damages auditorium

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Demolition crews began knocking down the burned-out auditorium at Elizabeth Forward High School after a fire over the weekend. 

A parking lot that should be full of cars is filled with massive cranes and other pieces of equipment, as crews Thursday began the process of knocking down the burned-out auditorium. Students are currently learning remotely, and officials said it may be a while before students return. There is no official return date for students.

Right now, the challenge is making sure the dirt and dust from demolition and construction don't enter the areas with classrooms.

"This morning, we started a controlled demolition," Superintendent Keith Konyk said. "Just piece by piece, we're taking the building down."

"We're trying to do those things concurrently in all fairness to the children, parents and teachers to keep them safe," said state Sen. Jim Brewster.

"As far as the cleaning, instead of eight hours a day we're looking for something 24 hours a day for the next week," he added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 5:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

