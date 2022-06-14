Democrat Josh Shapiro calls Republican Doug Mastriano 'dangerous'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In his first sit-down interview in Pittsburgh since winning the Democratic nomination for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, is "dangerous."

KDKA political editor Jon Delano has more from his exclusive interview with the Democratic nominee.

Shapiro wants Pennsylvanians to know that there is a stark difference on a number of issues between the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor. In describing Mastriano, he repeated one word multiple times: "dangerous."

"I am someone who has stood up for law enforcement. I am someone who has stood up for the rule of law, and he has been the exact opposite. He is dangerous," Shapiro told KDKA.

"He is destructive, and I would argue just for the fact that he was there on January 6 and sided with the insurrectionists over law enforcement, he is unfit to be the governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

In this case, Shapiro is referring to Mastriano's participation in the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol and Mastriano's support for the "Big Lie," the claim that Donald Trump won the presidency in 2020.

But the same word comes up on other issues like abortion rights.

"I support giving a woman the right to make decisions over her own body. Period. Doug Mastriano is dangerous on this issue. He wants to criminalize all abortions. There should be no exceptions for rape and incest, and he wants to go a step further which is to jail doctors," Shapiro said.

Shapiro added that the next governor will be sent a bill by the Republican-controlled Legislature to ban all abortions in the state.

"Doug Mastriano will sign that into law. He has called it his number one priority. His words, not mine. I will veto that bill. That's a clear difference. He is dangerous and out of step with where most Pennsylvanians are."

Shapiro outlines an agenda for his term as governor, noting that fundamental freedoms are at stake in November's election.

"I'm going to protect people's rights, the right to make decisions over their own body, the right to be able to vote for whom they want, marry the person they love. These fundamental rights are at risk. These fundamental rights are on the ballot, and you couldn't have a starker, more clear choice," said Shapiro, the Democratic nominee.

"We have really different views on how we want to take Pennsylvania forward. I think his path forward is quite dangerous and quite destructive," he added.

Look for strong rhetoric from both sides in a race many people think is up for grabs.

KDKA has reached out several times for an interview with Mastriano and will bring his views to you when he responds.