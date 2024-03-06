Flight heading to Dallas forced to divert due to mechanical issues lands at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A flight headed to Texas was forced to divert and land at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Airport Authority, around 10 a.m. a Delta flight that was en route to Dallas-Fort Worth from New York-LaGuardia reported a mechanical issue and diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport.

The flight was able to land safely and taxi passengers to the gate.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement provided to KDKA.

Delta said that the flight crew of Delta Flight 534 observed performance issues with one of the plane's two jet engines.

Onboard were two pilots, three flight attendants, and 64 passengers.

Delta has said they're working to get customers to their destinations "as quickly as possible."

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details