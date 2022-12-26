North Versailles apartment complex deemed uninhabitable after water main break

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Della Plaza, an apartment complex in North Versailles, was closed to its tenants Monday.

The building was evacuated on Christmas after a water main break. The company that owns the property, Brandywine Communities, told KDKA-TV on Monday that out of an abundance of caution, the North Versailles fire marshal instructed Duquesne Light to cut power to the building.

Della Plaza Erica Mokay/KDKA

A sign posted on the door of Della Plaza said the building had been deemed uninhabitable and directed residents to contact Brandywine Agency with any questions or concerns regarding the sudden closure.

Amire Alkrim showed up Monday to get some of his stuff from his fifth-floor apartment. Alkrim said he isn't from the area, doesn't have family in town, and only has a few friends he can stay with while his building is closed.

"It's not our problem. This is your building, your pipes burst," Alkrim said. "You guys should help us out by putting us up somewhere. We shouldn't have to pay out of pocket when we're paying for rent."

The building has over 70 units. Several tenants, including Joseph Harden, stayed at an emergency shelter overnight.

Harden said he was frustrated about what happened, but he said Brandywine Communities put him and at least 10 other tenants in a hotel for the time being.

In a statement, Brandywine Communities said it is working with residents on an individual basis to ensure each has suitable accommodations until they can return to the building.

Multiple company vehicles from power and cleaning and restoration companies were seen parked outside of the apartment complex Monday.

A representative with Brandywine Communities added it is working with vendors and the borough to access the damage and begin the restoration process.

One tenant, who did not want to be identified, shared pictures of the damage left behind and the repair work underway.

Della Plaza Provided

The photos showed water marks on the ceiling tiles as well as areas where the ceiling tiles had been removed, exposing some of the pipes.

Other people who showed up to get some of their belongings told KDKA-TV they were still waiting to hear from the building owner and hadn't gotten help like Harden.

"Everybody should get help," Alkrim said. "You don't get to pick and choose who you get to help and not help."

KDKA-TV was there when Alkrim made contact with a company representative. That representative said the property manager on-site met with Alkrim and offered to help with anything else he may need.

As of Monday, it was not known when repairs would be completed or when people would be allowed back inside.

Brandywine Communities said it would provide updates via email, text or phone calls. If you're a resident of Della Plaza in need of further assistance contact, Brandywine Communities at 412-823-9200.