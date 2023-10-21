Watch CBS News
Delays in place this weekend on several PRT routes due to repair work

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For those who may have plans to commute in or out of downtown this weekend, you may be a bit delayed. 

First - the Mon Incline will remain closed into the next week for repairs. 

Next, light rail service from the South Hills into downtown and the North Side will be interrupted until the start of service on Monday. 

Lastly, the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel will be closed this weekend until Monday. 

All bus and rail traffic will be detoured through Allentown and a rail shuttle will also be available. 

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is warning riders to tack on an extra 20 minutes for their weekend commutes. 

You can see the full schedule as well as detour details on the PRT website at this link

First published on October 21, 2023 / 10:33 AM

