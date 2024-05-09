DeJuan Blair, Darrelle Revis highlight Pitt Athletics 2024 Hall of Fame class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh announced its class of 2024 for the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame. Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Darrelle Revis, and former Pitt basketball power forward DeJuan Blair are two of the inductees.

Revis, who played most of his NFL career with the New York Jets, played for Pitt from 2004 through 2006, earning several awards in the process, including First-team All-Big East in 2005 and 2006.

During Pitt basketball's run to stardom in the late-2000's, Blair was a cornerstone on Jamie Dixon's team, leading them to be the no. 1 ranked team in the country in 2009, and even a consensus All-American that same season.

Amy Jackson, who was a swimmer from 1978-1982, became the fourth Pitt athlete, at that time, to be a four-year All-American. According to the University of Pittsburgh, Jackson was one of the most-decorated athletes in Pitt history. Jackson was also a recipient of the Blue-Gold Award, and has her name inscribed on the Varsity Walk.

Pitt is also enshrining Dick Groat and Bill Hillgrove, who were the broadcast team for Pitt basketball from 1979 to 2019, Brianna Kiesel, George McLaren, Jamie Pelusi, Al Romano and Steve Lewis.

"Our Hall of Fame classes annually showcase not only the greatest athletes in Pitt history but also the very best to ever compete in their respective sports," Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. "These ten honorees embody that same legendary excellence.

"This class features iconic performers representing six different sports and, for the first time ever, the field of broadcasting. Their achievements truly inspire Pitt pride and we look forward to celebrating their richly deserved inductions this fall."

The 2024 Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class will be honored at the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14, as Pitt hosts rival West Virginia.