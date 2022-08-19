Defending state champion Aliquippa brings back familiar faces for 2022

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — At this time last year, Carl Aschmann Stadium, known to most locals as "The Pit," was filled with Aliquippa fans cheering on yet another victory.

But after years of neglect, the stadium is a construction site. "The Pit" is being torn down to make way for a new facility, although it won't be ready until next year.

"It's actually a beautiful sight to me," Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield said. "As everyone knows, it's long overdue. So, not being able to play at home this year is unfortunate for the seniors, but it's a big plus for the future of the program."

Left without a home field, the Quips were forced to hit the road this past week to practice. KDKA-TV caught up with them at Tiger Stadium in Moon Township, where players seemed to be taking the move in stride.

"I feel like we've experienced the change well," Quips linebacker Cameron Lindsey said. "It hasn't really affected us as much because wherever we are, we're still putting in max effort and trying to get better every day."

"There are no excuses," Quips running back Tiqwai Hayes said. "We're just kids from Aliquippa that want to play football. That's what we're going to do."

Last year, the Quips won the Class 4A PIAA championship despite having one of the smallest enrollments in the state. With nearly all of their starters returning, most expect them to be even better this season.

"The way we worked compared to last year at this point, I would say we definitely have gotten a lot better," Lindsey said. "I feel like we definitely have the potential to be better and to be one of the best teams to ever come out of Aliquippa."

The irony, of course, is if they do end up being one of the best Aliquippa teams ever, they'll have to do so without actually playing a game in Aliquippa.

"No matter if we have to play away every game or no matter if we are home every game, the expectations are the ceiling that sets the bar for us to prepare and get ready for the season every year," Warfield said.