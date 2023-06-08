Deer freed from bucket stuck on its head in O'Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A deer in O'Hara Township has been spotted repeatedly over the past month with a bucket stuck on his head.

Melissa Marlo says she'd see him all the time walking across the street. On Thursday, the Game Commission came out and Marlo said there is good news.

(Photo: Melissa Marlo)

"I saw them this morning on the street looking for him and about a half an hour later, I had heard that they were able to find him, they tranquilized him, they were able to get off the bucket safely and send him on his way," Marlo said.

Marlo says she's seen him hanging out with other deer before and she hopes he's happy and healthy.

She also says she's proud of what her little town could do when they stepped up and worked together.

