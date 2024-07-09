Deer's rescue from Pittsburgh-area koi pond caught on camera

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A deer was rescued from a koi pond in Allegheny County, and the homeowner caught it on camera.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a post on Facebook that two wardens were recently called to a home in Allegheny County after a deer fell into an 8-foot-deep koi pond.

Video shows one warden catching the deer while the other grabs its front two legs and pulls it out. The deer quickly stands up and runs off.

Two wardens rescued a deer that fell into a koi pond at a home in Allegheny County. (Photo: Pennsylvania Game Commission/Facebook)

The Game Commission said the deer is expected to be OK after the incident, making a full recovery.

"Thank you to the homeowner for recording the rescue and to the wardens for responding to the situation calmly and professionally," the Game Commission wrote on Facebook.

It's not the first water rescue wardens have had to make recently. A warden was called to a home in Warrington Township, York County, where he found a deer swimming laps in an inground pool. That deer was released unhurt into the woods nearby.

If you see injured wildlife, you should contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD.