2 Pittsburgh-area high school students create free tutoring program

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two local high school students recognized that many kids needed tutoring after the pandemic, and they started a free tutoring program to help.

Anita Zhu and Brook Emery are seniors at Deer Lakes High School in Cheswick and created the tutoring program for kids in elementary school last year.

This year, they have fifteen fellow high school students who are tutoring more than 20 kids at East Union Presbyterian Church. Tutoring is very expensive, and many kids can't afford it. For Zhu, English is a second language, so she knows the struggle.

"When I grew up, it was hard learning stuff," Anita said. "A lot of the things I wasn't really able to understand, and I feel like being able to teach students as a student myself, it allows them to learn from a new perspective."

Zhu and Emery say having tutors who went to the school helps because they know and understand the specific teaching methods.

"We've been in their shoes," Brook said. "We've had a lot of the same teachers, so we can check up on the teachers and everything. It's interesting to have the opportunity to teach them the way that we've learned and the way that worked for us."

The in-person free tutoring is open to any elementary-aged children. For more information on ways to help with your children's education, go to Kidsburgh's website.