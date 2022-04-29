Students cancel walkout against bullying at Deer Lakes High School

Walk out to protest bullying cancelled due to more bullying, students say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Deer Lakes High School students said they called off a walkout to protest bullying because they were bullied for planning it.

The students said they received harassment from some classmates, parents and the community. They added that they did receive some support from others.

"What I've gone through is being bullied about my skin color or questioned about my sexual orientation, and it just becomes too much after a while," said Kevin Hoffman, a senior at Deer Lakes High School.

Hoffman said he's experienced bullying for far too long. As he's finishing up his senior year at Deer Lakes High School, Hoffman and his friend, Abygail Cacurak, organized a walkout on Friday in protest of bullying in the district's schools. They said they feel like their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

Cacurak said she's heard from other students who have been bullied.

"It's heartbreaking to me. So, I felt that I could be the voice for the voiceless and help them and speak out against what's happening," said Vacurak.

They said that the planned walkout amplified the bullying problem, so they decided to call it off.

"We have heard a lot of harassment comments not only from our peers but from adults within the community as well, from Facebook, from person to person," Cacurak said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But that's not stopping the two friends from fighting for kindness and accountability.

Cacurak said to ensure the safety of students and others, they want to hold an event in the school's auditorium for students who were going to walk out to talk with school leaders.

"Come into the auditorium and discuss all of the issues that they've dealt with bullying to the administrators, to the principals, to the guidance counselors, but just voice our opinions to them and see step by step what happens after someone files a harassment form," Hoffman said.

"The district should definitely implement stronger institutional punishments for those who are harassing others and those who are bullying students because many of the students feel like they are not in a safe environment and that infringes on their learning environment," Cacurak said.

Hoffman and Cacurak have broken their silence, and they hope it helps future Lancers.

"I want to make a difference for the next kid who is a minority just like me. And I just want to make a difference for anyone going through bullying," Hoffman said.

Cacurak said she is meeting with the superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal and assistant principal on Friday.

KDKA-TV reached out to several Deer Lakes School District officials for comment on the matter and did not heard back on Thursday.

The district's website says sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students participate in a middle school anti-bullying program every school year.