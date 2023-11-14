Deer with decorations wrapped around its antlers spotted in Pittsburgh-area community

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- There's a very strange looking deer running around the woods in Bethel Park and it's bringing lots of calls to the Game Commission.

The fact that there are deer running around Bethel Park isn't terribly unusual. Deer are more active this time of the year. What is unique, at least for one deer in the borough, is not only does it have an amazing set of antlers, they're also decorated.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is getting calls about a deer with something stuck on its antlers in Bethel Park. (Photo: Provided)

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, there are about 1.5 million white-tailed deer in the state these days.

"We are pretty much polluted," said Bethel Park hunter Bill Magnotti.

"It's overwhelming sometimes."

But the big white-tailed deer running around the Leprechaun Street area is certainly unique.

"It's kind of funny in a way," Magnotti said.

The deer in question is a good-sized buck that looks to have gotten into someone's Halloween or some other decorations and now its antlers are wrapped up in them, making for quite a sight.

"He's been around a while," Magnotti said.

COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION: If anyone sees a deer with a net stuck in his antlers, please notify the Game Commission at... Posted by Bethel Park Police Department on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Bill Magnotti says he's seen the animal running around about before it got its antlers decorated. And while it's strange to see, Magnotti says, "It happens. They get in around the houses. They jumped through my fence one day and had my nylon fence attached to their horns for a little while."

Seen by many, the deer's plight has the Bethel Park police and Game Commission's phones ringing. The Game Commission said if the animal can still eat and doesn't get stuck in something, it's fine. Being a veteran hunter, Bill Magnotti says -- and the Game Commission confirms -- this deer's headdress isn't going to be around much longer.

"They lose their horns anywhere from January to March," he said.

So if you see this deer, like the Game Commission says, unless it's stuck in or on something, just leave it be. It's likely going to be just fine.