Deaths of missing Pennsylvania teenagers ruled homicides

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The deaths of two missing teenagers from Pennsylvania have been ruled homicides.

The deaths of 16-year-old Angel Caraballo and 18-year-old Hunter Mock were ruled homicides on Thursday, state police said in a release. The New Philadelphia teenagers were reported missing earlier this week.

State police said the bodies of the two teens were found on Oct. 10 in a wooded area near Ferndale Road and State Route 209 in New Philadelphia. Their bodies were found at around 3:30 a.m., and they were pronounced dead at around 6 a.m., state police said.

In a Facebook post, the Pottsville Area School District said Caraballo attended Pottsville Area High School last year.

"It is with profound sadness that I am reaching out to address a tragedy that occurred in New Philadelphia. We know the passing of Angel Caraballo is extremely upsetting since he attended Pottsville Area High School last school year," Superintendent Sarah Yoder said in the post.

"Our counselors and administrators have been assisting students and families who need support and/or resources. Please reach out to your child(ren)'s school or counseling office for yourself or someone else in need. We appreciate our surrounding districts for offering their resources as well."

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available. No arrests have been made and it is not clear if there are any suspects or motives. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.