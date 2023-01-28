1 killed in wrong-way crash in Homer City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Homer City.

The Indiana County Coroner's Office said 30-year-old Alex Booher was killed Thursday in the two-car crash on Route 119 in Center Township.

The coroner said the Jeannette man was a passenger in a vehicle being driven southbound on Route 119 that was hit by the driver of another vehicle going northbound in the same lane around 11:30 p.m. Booher was wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

Booher was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Elias Jimenez was the wrong-way driver, and he was charged with homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed.