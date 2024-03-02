One woman killed, three men injured in crash on West End Bridge

One dead, three injured in crash on West End Bridge

One dead, three injured in crash on West End Bridge

One dead, three injured in crash on West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The West End Bridge has reopened to traffic following an hours-long closure due to a deadly crash.

According to Pittsburgh Police, just after 2:30 a.m., they were called along with fire and EMS after a three-vehicle crash on the West End Bridge.

Once on the scene, they found a woman had been killed in the crash and three men were taken to the hospital to be treated for various injuries.

Their conditions were not made available.

No one from the other two vehicles was taken to the hospital.

Police said that the initial investigation found that a red SUV was driving north from Route 51 when it hit another vehicle on W. Carson Street and then hit another on the West End Bridge.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details