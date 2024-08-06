Watch CBS News
At least one person hit, killed by train on Monaca-Beaver Bridge over Ohio River

By Mike Darnay

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least one person is dead after being hit by a train overnight in Beaver County. 

The incident took place along the Monaca-Beaver Bridge over the Ohio River around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

At least one person is dead following an incident involving a train along the Monaca-Beaver Railroad Bridge that travels over the Ohio River. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

First responders including police, fire, medics, and rescue crews arrived at the scene and were searching in and around the Ohio River. 

It's unclear if they were looking for other possible victims.

Monaca Police are handling the investigation into the incident. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash and the identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released.

