Police investigating deadly shooting in Swissvale

By Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Swissvale.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of Dickson Street late Saturday night after receiving reports of a man who had been found dead inside a home on that street.

An unidentified man who entered the home found the victim on the floor before police arrived.

The unidentified victim suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to detectives on the scene. Signs of forced entry into the home were also noticed.

Neighbors who spoke to officers said they heard gunshots about 45 minutes before officers arrived on the scene.

