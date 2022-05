PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in theNorth Side. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/AEFSDdMwu3 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 5, 2022

Police said officers are on the scene of the shooting Thursday night.

Police did not release the number of victims.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.