Sources: 2 shot, killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot and killed on Friday in Pittsburgh, sources tell KDKA-TV.
Sources say that the two people were shot in Larimer just after 7 p.m. on Carver Street.
Sources say both people killed were inside a vehicle, which then crashed into a home near Paulson Avenue.
