Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: 2 shot, killed in Pittsburgh

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot and killed on Friday in Pittsburgh, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Sources say that the two people were shot in Larimer just after 7 p.m. on Carver Street. 

Sources say both people killed were inside a vehicle, which then crashed into a home near Paulson Avenue.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 8:33 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.