Sources: 2 shot, killed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot and killed on Friday in Pittsburgh, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Sources say that the two people were shot in Larimer just after 7 p.m. on Carver Street.

BREAKING DOUBLE HOMICIDE PITTSBURGH’s Larimer. Sources confirm two people found shot to death inside a car just after 7pm. That car crashed into a home in the 200 block of Carver St. @KDKA — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) January 13, 2024

Sources say both people killed were inside a vehicle, which then crashed into a home near Paulson Avenue.

